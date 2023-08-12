98°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Balloons in place for new Zachary community event happening Saturday

5 hours 49 seconds ago Saturday, August 12 2023 Aug 12, 2023 August 12, 2023 8:49 AM August 12, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

ZACHARY - Something new is taking off in Zachary.

The Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival will fill the skies with color on Saturday, at the BREC Zachary Community Park on Old Scenic Highway.

The free event features food, music -- and, of course, hot air balloons.

Those who wish to experience a tethered liftoff will be able to do so by purchasing a ticket for that opportunity.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and the tethered rides begin at 6 p.m. A "balloon glow" show will happend after sunset.

Parking is available at several nearby locations.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days