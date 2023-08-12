Balloons in place for new Zachary community event happening Saturday

ZACHARY - Something new is taking off in Zachary.

The Zachary Really Hot Air Balloon Festival will fill the skies with color on Saturday, at the BREC Zachary Community Park on Old Scenic Highway.

The free event features food, music -- and, of course, hot air balloons.

Those who wish to experience a tethered liftoff will be able to do so by purchasing a ticket for that opportunity.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and the tethered rides begin at 6 p.m. A "balloon glow" show will happend after sunset.

Parking is available at several nearby locations.