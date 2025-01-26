66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baldwin Police searching for man accused of contractor fraud

1 hour 35 minutes 17 seconds ago Sunday, January 26 2025 Jan 26, 2025 January 26, 2025 9:44 AM January 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BALDWIN — The Baldwin Police Department is searching for a man accused of contract fraud. 

Officials say Medardo Alirio Rodriguez, the owner of Manny Construction in Duson, La., is wanted for one count of residential contract fraud.

Trending News

Anyone with any information on the location of this suspect can contact the Baldwin Police Department at 337-923-4845.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days