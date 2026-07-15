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Baldwin Police: Fight over woman led to shooting that injured two

1 hour 59 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, July 15 2026 Jul 15, 2026 July 15, 2026 3:03 PM July 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BALDWIN - A fight over a woman ended in gunfire, leaving two men wounded, Baldwin Police said Wednesday. 

Chief Anthony Gibson said that the two had been "beefing all week," and it ended with the men shooting one another Tuesday. 

WBRZ previously reported that the victims were airlifted to a hospital. Gibson said one man was shot in the stomach and the other was shot in the upper chest. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, both are in stable condition and remain in a hospital. 

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The chief said it's too early in the investigation to determine what charges the men will face. Gibson said it was clear the shooting was not connected to gang violence. 

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