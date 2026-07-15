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Student work permit to no longer be issued by schools - see the change here
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's youth employment certificate process is no longer managed by schools, Louisiana Works said.
The previous method required students' parents to contact their school for a student work permit. However, on July 24, employers will be responsible for issuing work permits and verifying a minor's age.
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There is also a new Louisiana Works employment certificate that replaces previous forms. That application is available here.
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