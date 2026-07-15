Pointe Coupee parish council clarifies False River no wake zones

NEW ROADS — The Pointe Coupee Parish Council clarified on Tuesday evening a 300-foot rule for buoys and no wake zones for False River.

While prior attorney general opinion said that local parishes did not have the authority to establish no wake zones, saying it was Wildlife and Fisheries’ purview, recent legislation clarified that the power instead belongs to local government or the state, depending on the body of water.

Dustin Boudreaux, chairman of the parish board, says the board was just making clarifications that the new legislation called on them to do.

One new ordinance passed by council Tuesday evening ensures a buoy cannot be more than 300 feet from the riverbank or physical structures. Another local ordinance codified which law enforcement agencies can enforce no wake zones.

“The sheriff, local law enforcement officers, state police, permanent status wildlife agents and duly commissioned wildlife agents and officers” were listed in the ordinance as having the power to enforce the no wake rules.