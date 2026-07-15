91°
Latest Weather Blog
11 ducklings rescued from storm drain by Denham Springs Fire Department
DENHAM SPRINGS - 11 ducklings were rescued from a storm drain on Wednesday, the Denham Springs Fire Department said.
The fire department called it "one of their most adorable calls."
Images provided by the fire department showed the ducklings stuck in the storm drain while the mother waited nearby. All 11 ducklings were reunited with their mother, with all being seen swimming away afterward.
(Image credit to Denham Springs Fire Department.)
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. George officials unveil multi-million dollar infrastructure improvement project along Siegen Lane
-
2 arrested after woman flashes gun during Walmart theft, Ponchatoula Police say
-
Deputies arrest Labadieville man accused of firing gun during argument over dog...
-
BRPD arrest records detail events that led up to fatal weekend stabbing...
-
Cyclist hospitalized after being struck by car along La. 182 in St....