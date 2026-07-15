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11 ducklings rescued from storm drain by Denham Springs Fire Department

1 hour 53 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2026 Jul 15, 2026 July 15, 2026 3:09 PM July 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - 11 ducklings were rescued from a storm drain on Wednesday, the Denham Springs Fire Department said.

The fire department called it "one of their most adorable calls."

Images provided by the fire department showed the ducklings stuck in the storm drain while the mother waited nearby. All 11 ducklings were reunited with their mother, with all being seen swimming away afterward.

(Image credit to Denham Springs Fire Department.)

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