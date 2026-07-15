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Cyclist hospitalized after being struck by car along La. 182 in St. Mary Parish

1 hour 45 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2026 Jul 15, 2026 July 15, 2026 5:55 AM July 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAYOU VISTA — A cyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a car along La. 182 in St. Mary Parish. 

According to St. Mary Parish deputies, a vehicle struck a pedestrian near the Cameron oilfield equipment and valve manufacturing yard around 9:50 p.m.

The roadway was briefly closed while Air Med brought the pedestrian who was struck to a hospital.

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The highway has since reopened, deputies noted.

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