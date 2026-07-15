Cyclist hospitalized after being struck by car along La. 182 in St. Mary Parish

BAYOU VISTA — A cyclist was hospitalized after being struck by a car along La. 182 in St. Mary Parish.

According to St. Mary Parish deputies, a vehicle struck a pedestrian near the Cameron oilfield equipment and valve manufacturing yard around 9:50 p.m.

The roadway was briefly closed while Air Med brought the pedestrian who was struck to a hospital.

The highway has since reopened, deputies noted.