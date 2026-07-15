Federal aid program will allocate funds for short-term workforce training

BATON ROUGE - A program that allocates federal financial aid for short-term workforce training was officially launched on Tuesday, Louisiana Works announced.

Workforce Pell extends the federal Pell Grant, which is typically used for college financial aid, and allows people to apply it to fast training programs.

The goal for the program is to reduce financial barriers to workforce training and connect more residents with high-demand jobs like construction, manufacturing and energy.

"By making short-term workforce training more affordable, we're helping people prepare for good-paying careers while giving employers access to the talent they need to compete," Gov. Jeff Landry said.

A press release said that the state is working with the Louisiana Board of Regents and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System to implement Workforce Pell.

Training providers can apply to participate in the program through Louisiana Works. After institutions complete the application and receive approval, students can begin accessing Workforce Pell.

"The expansion of Pell Grant eligibility to high-quality, short-term workforce programs represents a significant step forward for students, employers, and workforce education," according to the Louisiana Community and Technical College System.