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Two people airlifted to hospital after shooting in Baldwin

2 hours 4 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, July 14 2026 Jul 14, 2026 July 14, 2026 8:41 PM July 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BALDWIN — Two people were airlifted to a hospital after a shooting in Baldwin, according to emergency officials. 

Authorities said one person was shot in the stomach and face, and another person was shot in the chest. 

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