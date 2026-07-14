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Two people airlifted to hospital after shooting in Baldwin
BALDWIN — Two people were airlifted to a hospital after a shooting in Baldwin, according to emergency officials.
Authorities said one person was shot in the stomach and face, and another person was shot in the chest.
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