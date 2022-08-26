Baker school bus drivers refuse to go to work, blame pay dispute

83°
Friday, August 26 2022
BAKER - Bus drivers in Baker refused to show up for work Friday morning, creating a transportation nightmare for schools.

Those drivers told WBRZ the school system unexpectedly cut their monthly pay by about $750 and cited other issues as the reason for the dispute.

According to school officials, students at Baker High School were excused for being late Friday. In a public letter, officials asked parents to drive their students to school if at all possible.

 

All but one driver did not report to work Friday morning, according to those who staged the walk-off. 

