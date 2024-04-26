Baker mayor re-elected as chairman of Capital Region Planning Commission

71°
Friday, April 26 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - The mayor of Baker has been re-elected for his second term as the chairman of the Capital Region Planning Commission, a group designed to provide planning for facets of the region such as transportation and drainage. 

Mayor Darnell Waites was elected by a majority of the commissioners, who come from Ascension, EBR, Iberville, Livingston, and WBR Parishes. 

Waites will preside over CRPC meetings and lead initiatives for the development of the region. 

"I am honored to continue serving as Chairman of CRPC," Waites said. "I remain committed to collaborating with fellow board members and staff to ensure efficient allocation of taxpayer funds and address the evolving needs of our Metro Area."

