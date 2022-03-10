72°
Baker fire chief allegedly stole $22K in payroll fraud scheme
BAKER - The head of the Baker Fire Department was arrested Thursday morning after a months-long fraud investigation revealed he stole thousands of dollars.
Louisiana State Police said the investigation began back in October and ultimately uncovered that Chief Christopher Hunt, 49, manipulated the department's payroll system so he was paid for hours he never worked.
Arrest records said Hunt claimed more than 370 hours of overtime at a rate of nearly $60 an hour. The total amount stolen came out to nearly $22,300.
Investigators obtained an arrest warrant earlier this week, and Hunt surrendered to State Police early Thursday morning.
Hunt was booked on charges of public payroll fraud, felony theft over $5,000, computer fraud and malfeasance.
