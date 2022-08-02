Baker cancels town-hall meeting; still waiting for communication from state about Jetson Juvenile Detention Center

BAKER - Baker city leaders wanted to answer residents' questions about plans to move violent teens to the Jetson Juvenile Detention Center, but said the town-hall meeting was canceled due to lack of communication from the state.

Back in June, it was announced teens from a New Orleans juvenile facility would be moved to a facility in Baker, which currently functions as a women's prison.

“We will temporarily move some, but not all, of those youths to a separate and isolated location,” Governor John Bel Edwards said.

Governor Edwards announced plans to move the juveniles to Angola before Baker. There was pushback from Baker city leaders, saying no one from the state had told them anything about housing the violent teens in their community.

“I believe when the police chief and others understand exactly what the plan is and how we plan on executing it, that will go a long way in alleviating much of the concern,” Governor Edwards said.

Two weeks later, Police Chief Carl Dunn says there still hasn't been any communication from the state.

“Not as of yet no ma'am,” Dunn said.

The town hall meeting was announced two weeks ago, the same day as Governor Edwards press conference, but WBRZ learned Monday it was canceled.

“We are rescheduling it, and he's already gave me a proposed date. But it's a few weeks away. You know the more information that you can provide the better," Dunn said. "We don't have many answers at this time."

Chief Dunn said he was looking forward to the challenge, but he said he couldn't say how other city leaders are feeling.