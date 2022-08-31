Baggage handler, 26, killed in 'industrial accident' at New Orleans airport

KENNER - A 26-year-old baggage handler died after an accident at the Armstrong International Airport, according to NOLA.com.

The website reports that Jermani Thompson of Reserve died in an "industrial accident" after her hair got caught in the belt loader's machinery, according to a spokesperson from the airport.

Thompson was unloading a flight around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday night when she was injured, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. She was pronounced dead after she was taken to a local hospital.

An autopsy has reportedly not yet been scheduled.

"We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best as we are able," airport spokesperson Mike Hough said.