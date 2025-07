Back-to-School in the capital region: See when school starts in, around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — It's almost back-to-school season in the capital region! Below is a list of when each parish's public school students return to class — Ascension Parish: Thursday, Aug. 7

Assumption Parish: Thursday, Aug. 7

East Baton Rouge Parish: Thursday, Aug. 7

East Feliciana Parish: Monday, Aug. 11

Iberville Parish: Monday, Aug. 11

Livingston Parish: Friday, Aug. 8

Pointe Coupee Parish: Monday, Aug. 11

St. Helena Parish: Tuesday, Aug. 5

St. Mary Parish: Thursday, Aug. 7

Tangipahoa Parish: Friday, Aug. 8

West Baton Rouge Parish: Thursday, Aug. 7

West Feliciana Parish: Thursday, Aug. 7

Amite County, Miss.: Wednesday, Aug. 6

