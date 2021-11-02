53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bachelor in Paradise - Streaming Available

in TV Shows
Source: ABC
By: WBRZ Staff
Topics : Bachelor in Paradise reality TV TV shows programming ABC shows

The long awaited second season of last summer’s #1 new unscripted hit series, Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC. The cast of contestants is comprised of former fan favorites and controversial characters from the Bachelor franchise are back looking for a second chance at love.

They all left The Bachelor or The Bachelorette with broken hearts, but now they’ll travel to a romantic paradise hoping to turn a potential summer fling into the real thing. Over the course of the season, we’ll follow cast members as they explore new relationships and viewers at home will watch as they fall in love or go through renewed heartbreak.

>>Website

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days