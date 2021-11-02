Bachelor in Paradise - Streaming Available

The long awaited second season of last summer’s #1 new unscripted hit series, Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC. The cast of contestants is comprised of former fan favorites and controversial characters from the Bachelor franchise are back looking for a second chance at love.

They all left The Bachelor or The Bachelorette with broken hearts, but now they’ll travel to a romantic paradise hoping to turn a potential summer fling into the real thing. Over the course of the season, we’ll follow cast members as they explore new relationships and viewers at home will watch as they fall in love or go through renewed heartbreak.

