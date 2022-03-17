Latest Weather Blog
Baby in great condition after being recovered from field, family says
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews rushed eight-month-old Nigel Jackson to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital after he was found in a vacant field Wednesday afternoon.
After the first night there, his family says he's doing great.
"He's moving around, he's playing, he's talking, he's eating his food. He's just a blessing," godmother Angel Hawkins said.
The infant was abandoned by his mother Tuesday evening when she went to a nearby fire station for medical help. Family members reported Nigel missing early Wednesday, and a frantic search began on the ground and in the air.
"They was on it. They didn't waste no time. They kept positive and were strong. They kept their energy up," Hawkins said.
"Command called us, we responded to the scene, got a plan, and put it in motion," said Paul Stockstill, Search and Rescue Coordinator for East Baton Rouge Parish.
Twenty-five specially trained first responders were on that crew, equipped with drones, all-terrain vehicles, and boats.
"We go through structural collapse classes. We have guys go all over the country for specialized training," Stockstill said.
Baby Nigel's family is just thankful for the quick response.
"Miracles. I seen miracles right before my eyes," Hawkins said.
