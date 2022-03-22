Baby delivered by adoptive mother last month doing well

DENHAM SPRINGS - All the commotion has settled down at Whitney Rogers' home in Denham Springs after she had to perform an emergency delivery of the little boy she was already planning to adopt.

Rogers and her husband had been trying to have a child for years but could not conceive.

"Two years ago, we hit hard with fertility and it just never worked," Rogers said.

Rogers met Tiffany Johnson through a relative. Johnson was pregnant with a child she was not prepared to properly care for. The mother knew instantly that Rogers and her family were the right fit for her baby.

"I couldn't ask for a better house to put that baby in," Johnson said.

Johnson stayed with Rogers while they waited for the baby named Jackson to arrive. Last month, Johnson began to have contractions, two weeks before she was due, and was rushed to the hospital.

"They said no, she's still dilated at one centimeter, and they discharged her," Rogers said.

But soon after going back home, Johnson went into labor. All Rogers could do was lie Johnson on the bed and dial 911, and the operator walked Rogers through the delivery.

"I cried to Whitney, screaming please, kill me and cut the baby out," Johnson said

The women say delivering Jackson at home was not easy, but it was an experience they will always cherish,

"The bond I got with the baby and Tiffany, I don't think I would have gotten that if she would have been delivered by a doctor," Rogers said.

Little baby Jackson arrived early but right on time for his adoptive mother, who helped bring him into the world.