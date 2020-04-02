Award-winning musician, Adam Schlesinger dies after contracting COVID-19

Adam Schlesinger Photo by Richard Shotwell

Prolific musician and songwriter Adam Schlesinger, best known for being a member of Fountains of Wayne and writing music for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, died Wednesday morning due to complications associated with novel coronavirus.

Schlesinger’s attorney Josh Grier told Variety the songwriter had been hospitalized with the virus in upstate New York and was on a ventilator.

"He was truly a prolific talent and even more so, a loving and devoted father, son and friend," read a statement provided to CNN.

In addition to creating catchy pop songs like "Stacy's Mom," Schlesinger was an accomplished awards contender, having been nominated in all four EGOT categories: the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Schlesinger won an Emmy in 2018 in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category for the song “Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal” from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Fountains of Wayne was nominated for two Grammys in 2003 for Best New Artist and Best Pop Performance by a Group, and he won the Grammy in 2010 for Best Comedy Album for A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All.

Schlesinger was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe in 1997 for his work cowriting the theme song for That Thing You Do!, a film written and directed by Tom Hanks and starring Hanks, Liv Tyler, and Charlize Theron. In 2008, he earned two Tony nominations for the musical Cry-Baby, adapted from the John Waters film of the same name.

His fellow artists took to social media to honor him and mourn his passing.

There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 2, 2020

I am grasping for the right words. My dear friend Adam Schlesinger has passed away from COVID-19. You know him best through his music. From his band @fountainsofwayn to the countless movies and tv shows he scored, most recently My Crazy Ex Girlfriend (cont’d) pic.twitter.com/to8H4IoLtj — Dashboard Confessional (@dashboardmusic) April 1, 2020

Schlesinger was 52 years old.