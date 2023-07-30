93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Authorities seeking assistance locating missing Baton Rouge teen

Sunday, July 30 2023
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing Baton Rouge teen.

17-year-old Tiffany Arnold-Medlin was last seen on July 21, 2023, in Baton Rouge.

Medlin is a white female who weighs around 120 pounds and is about 5 feet and 4 inches tall. She has brown eyes and auburn hair according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with any information regarding Medlin's whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000.

