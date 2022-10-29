74°
Authorities searching for missing Baton Rouge man last seen hiking in Arkansas national park
NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. - Authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas national park Thursday.
National Park Service officials said 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River, and he was reported missing Saturday morning.
Smith was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt. Park rangers and local law enforcement are currently searching the area and reportedly found his vehicle at the Hemmed-in-Hollow trailhead.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clinton "Preston" Smith is urged to contact Buffalo National River's Emergency Dispatch at (888) 692-1162.
