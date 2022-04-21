Authorities searching for man who stole three TVs from Walmart

PRAIRIEVILLE - Police are searching for a man who stole three 55-inch TVs from a local Walmart.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office shared video of the man pacing in the Walmart entryway. He allegedly left the scene with an unknown second subject in a Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information regarding the theft should call 225-621-4636 or text 847411.