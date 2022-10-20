63°
Crews responding to massive fire at Hammond pallet supplier Thursday evening

34 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, October 20 2022 Oct 20, 2022 October 20, 2022 6:35 PM October 20, 2022 in News
By: Emily Davison

HAMMOND - Crews are responding to a massive fire at a pallet supplier in Tangipahoa Parish, and residents are urged to avoid the area due to heavy smoke.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said MV Pallet Company on Landry Lane off Old Baton Rouge Highway was on fire as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

Photos show flames rising above the tree line, with massive smoke clouds and hundreds of pallets on fire outside the business.

Firefighters with the Hammond Fire Department and Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 2 were working to extinguish the fire around 6:20 p.m.

Authorities said citizens should avoid the area if possible while crews respond to the blaze.

