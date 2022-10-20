63°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews responding to massive fire at Hammond pallet supplier Thursday evening
HAMMOND - Crews are responding to a massive fire at a pallet supplier in Tangipahoa Parish, and residents are urged to avoid the area due to heavy smoke.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said MV Pallet Company on Landry Lane off Old Baton Rouge Highway was on fire as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
Photos show flames rising above the tree line, with massive smoke clouds and hundreds of pallets on fire outside the business.
Firefighters with the Hammond Fire Department and Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 2 were working to extinguish the fire around 6:20 p.m.
Trending News
Authorities said citizens should avoid the area if possible while crews respond to the blaze.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor says she was "misinformed" about non-existent NDA with feds
-
VIDEO: Women seen shooting guns out car window in New Orleans
-
Person badly hurt after being hit by 18-wheeler on O'Neal Lane Thursday...
-
New solar-powered parking meters slowly being installed in downtown BR
-
Abusive mom fled with kids to Baton Rouge after handcuffed teens escaped...