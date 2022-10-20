Crews responding to massive fire at Hammond pallet supplier Thursday evening

HAMMOND - Crews are responding to a massive fire at a pallet supplier in Tangipahoa Parish, and residents are urged to avoid the area due to heavy smoke.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said MV Pallet Company on Landry Lane off Old Baton Rouge Highway was on fire as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

Photos show flames rising above the tree line, with massive smoke clouds and hundreds of pallets on fire outside the business.

Firefighters with the Hammond Fire Department and Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 2 were working to extinguish the fire around 6:20 p.m.

Authorities said citizens should avoid the area if possible while crews respond to the blaze.