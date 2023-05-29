87°
Authorities responding to deadly crash on Plank Road

Monday, May 29 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash reported in East Baton Rouge late Monday afternoon. 

The wreck was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Plank Road near Blount Road. Sources said at least one person was dead at the scene.

It's unclear whether anyone else was hurt.

This is a developing story. 

