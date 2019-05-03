Authorities responding to boater thrown overboard in Tickfaw River

SPRINGFIELD - First responders were called to the Tickfaw River Friday evening after a person was reportedly flung into the water during a boating accident.

The accident was reported around 5:30 p.m. on the river near Highway 22. Authorities said one boater was pulled out of the water, but that person's condition is unknown at this time.

Friday also happens to be the third day of this year's Tickfaw 200, a poker run that travels along the river. It's unclear if the accident was related to the event.