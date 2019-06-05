75°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities looking for runaway kangaroo in Mississippi
GULFPORT - Authorities in Gulfport, Mississippi are looking for a runaway kangaroo.
According to WLOX the baby kangaroo, named JoJo, was in the area as part of a mobile petting zoo. Cody Breland, JoJo's owner, runs Wild Acres Wildlife Photography and Mobile Petting Zoo.
The zoo was at an elementary school for an event when it started to rain. The storm scared some of the animals and JoJo jumped away.
Not a normal BOLO but we know we can count on you Gulfport! If you see JoJo please call 868-5959 he was last seen in the area of Canal off Washington Avenue. #findjojo pic.twitter.com/UIvOe26H1Z— Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) June 5, 2019
Police and animal control agents are looking for JoJo in the Bayou View area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former OLOL Foundation head faces federal charges in embezzlement scheme
-
BRPD unit damaged after crashing into pole during overnight chase
-
Nicholson, Brightside intersection work to last through the year
-
Fired OLOL Foundation president will plead guilty to fraud, money laundering
-
Deputies investigating deadly double shooting at O'Neal Lane apartment