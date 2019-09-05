94°
Authorities investigating 'suspicious' house fire off Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE- Fire crews are responding to a house fire off Essen Lane.
Authorities got reports of the fire around 6 a.m. Thursday at 8200 block of Rainbow Dr. Once they arrived on the scene they found the fire coming through the roof of the house.
There was no one home at the time of the blaze. They were able to put the blaze out within the hour. Fire crews say the damages are extensive.
It's unclear what caused the fire at this time, but the St. George Fire Department has deemed the fire suspicious.
