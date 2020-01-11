Authorities investigate arson of a vacant house on Michelli Drive

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are investigating what is believed to be an arson at a vacant house on the 3200 block of Michelli Dr.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming from the roof of the house. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and crews were able to find an empty gas can nearby. The house received heavy fire and smoke damage.

This investigation is on-going.