Authorities investigate a house fire ruled arson on Howell Drive

Saturday, April 03 2021
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a reported arson at a home on 5918 Howell Drive.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find flames showing through the roof. Two children were home at the time and were able to make it out unharmed.

Something was thrown through the window and the occupants then noticed a large fire in the house. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the neighboring homes.

The Red Cross was dispatched to assist the displaced occupants.

Anyone with information about this fire should call Crime Stoppers or fire investigator.

