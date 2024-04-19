85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Authorities identify bodies after early morning house fire on 78th Ave.

6 years 3 months 1 week ago Friday, January 05 2018 Jan 5, 2018 January 05, 2018 9:30 AM January 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Authorities have identified the victims as Ivory Brown and Mary Ella Washington Brown.

The coroner's office said the manner of death was accidental, and the cause of death is thermal injuries due to the fire.

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters discovered the bodies of two victims after a fire engulfed a Baton Rouge home Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in the 2300 block of 78th Avenue..

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters received the call around 4:20 a.m. Crews then arrived on scene to find those house almost entirely engulfed in flames.

Crews made an attempt to enter the home, however they had to double back after the roof collapsed. Firefighters discovered two bodies inside after the fire was brought under control.

Trending News

State fire marshal investigators and BRPD homicide detectives are assisting in the investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days