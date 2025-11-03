Authorities identify 62-year-old man arrested in connection to Baker girl found abused in Pennsylvania

BATON ROUGE — Authorities have identified a 62-year-old man arrested in New Orleans who was connected to the disappearance of a Baker girl who was found two weeks later sexually abused in a Pennsylvania home.

Alvin Hanson was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Oct. 27 at a New Orleans homeless shelter after he allegedly admitted he was with the missing 13-year-old at a Greyhound Bus Station in Baton Rouge.

Hanson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison the next day on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Several other people were arrested as the investigation into the missing teenager continued, including another 62-year-old man, Ronald Smith, who was arrested on kidnapping charges in Columbus, Georgia, and 26-year-old Ki-Shawn Crumity, who was with the teen in the Pittsburgh home where she was sexually abused and held in a box in the home's basement.

Crumity was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with trafficking in individuals, statutory sexual assault of a minor, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and corruption of minors, among other charges.

According to arrest records, the girl, who was reported missing Oct. 24, had made contact with Crumity over Snapchat, who reportedly told her he was “supposed to get her adopted by a trusted adult.”

While at a Greyhound Bus station in Washington, D.C., the girl met a woman who asked if she needed help, to which she said she told Crumity she was bringing a friend with her to Pittsburgh, adding that the woman accompanied her to the Pittsburgh home, an affidavit said.

During the first night at the home, all three people slept in a bed together in the basement. The girl added that Crumity gave her edibles and alcohol while she was in the home.