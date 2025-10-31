Baker girl found in box in Pittsburgh basement; her alleged captor, sexual abuser arrested

PITTSBURGH, Penn. — A missing girl from Baker was found alive, but concealed in a box in the basement of a Pittsburgh home after being sexually abused for several days, authorities said Friday.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, their investigation began after they were contacted by the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit on Oct. 24. They were told the 13-year-old child may have had online contact with an unknown adult man.

An affidavit from Pittsburgh authorities says that federal agents found the teenager in the basement of a Pittsburgh home in a sheet-covered box. They say the child, from Baker, told them she met 26-year-old Ki-Shawn Crumity over Snapchat. He reportedly told her he was “supposed to get her adopted by a trusted adult.”

While at a Greyhound Bus station in Washington, D.C., she met a woman who asked if she needed help, to which she said she told Crumity she was bringing a friend with her to Pittsburgh, adding that the woman accompanied her to the Pittsburgh home, the affidavit said.

During the first night at the home, all three people slept in a bed together in the basement. The girl said that Crumity later gave her edibles and alcohol while she was in the home.

Officials added that the young girl was sexually assaulted at least once or twice a day by Crumity for the week she was in the home. He allegedly told her he would get in trouble and that he knew she was a runaway, arrest records showed.

Crumity also allegedly admitted to having sex with the victim multiple times before the home was raided on Oct. 30. Crumity was charged with trafficking in individuals, statutory sexual assault of a minor, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, and corruption of minors, among other charges.

The girl told officials that being at the hospital was the safest she had ever felt after being rescued from the home.

The U.S. Marshals Service tells WBRZ that a first arrest in the 13-year-old's kidnapping, an unnamed 62-year-old man, was made in New Orleans on Oct. 27.

He reportedly admitted that he was with the missing child at the Greyhound Bus Station in Baton Rouge earlier in the week, and is facing a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

The Marshals Service says they later learned that, before arriving in Pittsburgh, the 13-year-old girl was with another man, 62-year-old Ronald Smith, who was arrested on kidnapping charges in Columbus, Georgia.

More arrests could be forthcoming, according to the Marshals Service.

Editor's Note: WBRZ is choosing not to identify the 13-year-old girl because she is a minor, and to protect her family's privacy.