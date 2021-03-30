Authorities have 'no evidence' vet shot neighbor's barking dog, lawyer says

HARAHAN- A lawyer for the veterinarian accused of shooting and killing her neighbor's dog in River Ridge says the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has "no evidence at all against his client," according to The Advocate.

Bob Garrity, the attorney representing 35-year-old Kelly Folse, said detectives are trying to "force a confession out of her" because the sheriff's office needed to make "a big splash" in response to allegations of animal cruelty.

The Advocate reports that Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said he wouldn't comment on the evidence against Folse, but that "there was nothing done unusual in this case."

Folse was charged with cruelty to animals after she shot her neighbor's 15-month-old American bulldog Bruiser. Authorities say Folse shot the dog in the head because of its incessant barking.