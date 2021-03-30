Latest Weather Blog
Authorities have 'no evidence' vet shot neighbor's barking dog, lawyer says
HARAHAN- A lawyer for the veterinarian accused of shooting and killing her neighbor's dog in River Ridge says the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has "no evidence at all against his client," according to The Advocate.
Bob Garrity, the attorney representing 35-year-old Kelly Folse, said detectives are trying to "force a confession out of her" because the sheriff's office needed to make "a big splash" in response to allegations of animal cruelty.
The Advocate reports that Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said he wouldn't comment on the evidence against Folse, but that "there was nothing done unusual in this case."
Folse was charged with cruelty to animals after she shot her neighbor's 15-month-old American bulldog Bruiser. Authorities say Folse shot the dog in the head because of its incessant barking.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents frustrated with set-backs in construction of Comite Diversion Canal
-
Travel agencies seeing spike in vacation interest as more people get vaccinated
-
Can an employer require a COVID-19 vaccination?
-
LSU begins lake restoration project
-
Louisianans 16 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community