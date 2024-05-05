70°
Authorities find missing St. Helena Parish man

3 years 11 months 1 week ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 May 25, 2020 8:48 AM May 25, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Deputies have found a man who was declared missing Thursday morning. 

The West Feliciana Sheriff's Department, confirmed Monday that 49-year-old Charles Worley, a resident of St. Helena Parish, was found safe and healthy.

Authorities say Worley was found with no reported injuries and is being checked out at an area hospital.

Officials say that Worley's friends and family members became worried after he mentioned that he planned to go fishing  in West Feliciana Parish on Thursday morning and then wasn't seen afterwards.

