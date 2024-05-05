70°
Latest Weather Blog
Authorities find missing St. Helena Parish man
WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Deputies have found a man who was declared missing Thursday morning.
The West Feliciana Sheriff's Department, confirmed Monday that 49-year-old Charles Worley, a resident of St. Helena Parish, was found safe and healthy.
Authorities say Worley was found with no reported injuries and is being checked out at an area hospital.
Officials say that Worley's friends and family members became worried after he mentioned that he planned to go fishing in West Feliciana Parish on Thursday morning and then wasn't seen afterwards.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship hosts 8th annual Derby Day
-
Mental health professionals remind residents of tips to keep a sound mind
-
Ochsner hosts STEM festival to engage childhood education
-
Woman honored at City Park Golf Course for tireless efforts to improve...
-
Baker Police searching for burglary suspect
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...