Latest Weather Blog
Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans reopens after 4 month closure
NEW ORLEANS - After a 4 month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas is back open to guests.
In a report from WWL, the aquarium will open it's doors Thursday, July 16. The facility will be open Thursdays through Mondays from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.
Guests must reserve their tickets online and members can access their ticket via the Audubon website at no charge. There will also be one route guests can take throughout the facility and a limited number of tickets will be sold each day.
Hand sanitizing stations will be provided throughout the aquarium and all touch-base areas such as the stingray touch exhibit will not be available.
During the closure, Audubon institutions lost an estimate of $21 million in revenue.
