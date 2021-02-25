ATV driver killed in Washington Parish crash

ANGIE - Louisiana State Police issued a news release Thursday, stating that a Wednesday (Feb. 24) afternoon crash claimed the life of a 67-year-old Angie resident.

Police say Clayton L. Jenkins was behind the wheel of a 1984 Honda ATV on private property on the side of LA 436 when, for reasons still under investigation, the ATV drove directly in front of an eastbound 2009 Chevrolet Traverse and collided with the vehicle. According to authorities, the impact of the crash resulted in Jenkins being ejected from the ATV.

Jenkins, who was not wearing a protective helmet, was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Washington Parish Coroner’s Office

Troopers say impairment is not suspected but, in accord with standard procedure, a toxicology sample was taken from both Jenkins and the driver of the Chevrolet Traverse.

According to state police, the tragic crash remains under investigation.