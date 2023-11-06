Attorney files suit against Hammond Police Department for use of excessive force after officers shot unarmed man

HAMMOND - Daryl Washington, an injury attorney representing Lionell Jackson after he was shot by the Hammond Police Department, says he is filing a suit against the department and Officer Craig Dunn for his alleged use of excessive force.

Washington says Jackson was asleep in his home on July 15 when officers entered to serve a search warrant. One of the officers, Craig Dunn, fired a semiautomatic rifle and struck Jackson in the neck, causing him to have to undergo multiple surgeries.

Washington released the following statement Monday:

We have said from the very beginning that Lionell did not do anything to justify any force being used on him. We are extremely fortunate that Lionell survived the unprovoked attack, but his life will never be the same. Lionell does not want anyone else to experience what he dealt with at his home. Sadly, after Craig Dunn shot Lionell, he stood over Lionell, who was losing a large amount of blood, and failed to provide any medical aid. Craig Dunn betrayed his badge and the code of ethics, and he should be held fully accountable for his wrongful acts. This is not the first time that Dunn has been involved in using excessive force. Dunn was involved in another incident in which he and Chief Edwin Bergeron, Jr. brutally punched, tased, and kicked a Black man in their custody. Bergeron, who was not the chief of police at the time, and Dunn struck Kentdrick Ratliff nine times in the face and body with closed fist strikes as he was handcuffed and laying supine (face up) on the top of the desk. This led Mr. Ratliff to fall through the desk and land on the floor. We are calling for the termination of Craig Dunn and Chief Bergeron, for his failure to take the appropriate action against Dunn for his unlawful conduct. We are also demanding that Dunn be criminally charged for his wrongful acts.

WBRZ has reached out to the Hammond Police Department for comment.