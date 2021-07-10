81°
Atlas Strength Shop changing the views on what it means to powerlift
Atlas Strength Shop in Baton Rouge is not your typical gym. A quick glance, will show you guys lifting kegs, cars and other random heavy objects. It's a strongman gym that prides itself on taking the nonconventional route when it comes to training for a strongman competition.
