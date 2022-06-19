98°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

At least two people injured after being rescued from submerged vehicle in Bayou Manchac

3 hours 10 minutes 2 seconds ago Sunday, June 19 2022 Jun 19, 2022 June 19, 2022 1:03 PM June 19, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of a vehicle stuck in the waters of Bayou Manchac Sunday afternoon.

According to EBRSO, a driver ended up in the water for reasons still unknown. The incident happened along Perkins Road and Santa Maria Pkwy. A EBRSO dive team arrived on scene to extract the driver from the submerged vehicle.

The driver has been reported safe by officials. A second person was also inside the car but their status remains unknown at this time.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days