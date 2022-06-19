At least two people injured after being rescued from submerged vehicle in Bayou Manchac

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of a vehicle stuck in the waters of Bayou Manchac Sunday afternoon.

According to EBRSO, a driver ended up in the water for reasons still unknown. The incident happened along Perkins Road and Santa Maria Pkwy. A EBRSO dive team arrived on scene to extract the driver from the submerged vehicle.

The driver has been reported safe by officials. A second person was also inside the car but their status remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.