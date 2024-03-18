57°
At least one person shot in parking lot along Jefferson Highway
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a business near the corner of Jefferson Highway and Stumberg Lane.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said two vehicles were parked in the area around 6:30 p.m. Deputies said the people inside the cars started shooting at one another and then ran away from the area. A shooting victim was found at a nearby gas station. They are in serious, but stable, condition.
Deputies said another person may have been shot but they also left the area.
No more information was immediately available.
