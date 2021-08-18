89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
At least one person killed in early morning crash on Florida Boulevard

Wednesday, August 18 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An early morning crash in the Florida Boulevard, North Donmoor Avenue area reportedly resulted in one person's death.

The traffic incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The identity of the person killed is unknown at this time, and additional details related to the crash were not immediately available.

This article will be updated as authorities provide more information.

