At least one person killed in early morning crash on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - An early morning crash in the Florida Boulevard, North Donmoor Avenue area reportedly resulted in one person's death.
The traffic incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The identity of the person killed is unknown at this time, and additional details related to the crash were not immediately available.
This article will be updated as authorities provide more information.