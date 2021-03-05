66°
At least one dead in fiery crash on Scenic Hwy. in Zachary

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a deadly crash in east Baton Rouge Friday evening.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 61 near Old Scenic Highway. Authorities say at least one person was killed in the crash.

Video from the scene showed flames and smoke coming from the wreck. 

This is a developing story. 

