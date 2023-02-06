67°
Latest Weather Blog
At least 2 people hurt in major wreck on Airline Highway; van flipped onto another vehicle
BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders were called to a major crash on Airline Highway Monday afternoon.
The wreck happened around 3 p.m. on Airline Highway near Tom Drive. Authorities said at least two people were hurt. One of them was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The crash appeared to involved at least four different vehicles at the intersection.
No other details on what caused the wreck were immediately available.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
At least 2 people hurt in major wreck on Airline Highway; van...
-
Deadly crash reported along Bluebonnet Boulevard early Monday morning
-
Prairieville man hit, killed while walking along LA-42; Driver arrested
-
City streets filled with dogs during the Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade
-
Trial for Oscar Lozada, man accused of murdering wife in 2011, set...