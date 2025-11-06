65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Assumption voters pick permanent school board member after appointee serves since winter

3 weeks 5 days 3 hours ago Saturday, October 11 2025 Oct 11, 2025 October 11, 2025 8:45 PM October 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE — Voters in a portion of Assumption Parish elected appointed School Board member Alexis Boutain to a permanent post on the panel.

Boutain had been appointed to the post last winter, after longtime board member Electa Fletcher Mickens died. She was challenged in Saturday's election by Chelsie Rodrigue.

Complete but unofficial returns showed Boutain winning 79% to 21% margin. 

Trending News

Boutain is a Democrat; Rodrigue ran without a party affiliation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days