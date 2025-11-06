Assumption voters pick permanent school board member after appointee serves since winter

NAPOLEONVILLE — Voters in a portion of Assumption Parish elected appointed School Board member Alexis Boutain to a permanent post on the panel.

Boutain had been appointed to the post last winter, after longtime board member Electa Fletcher Mickens died. She was challenged in Saturday's election by Chelsie Rodrigue.

Complete but unofficial returns showed Boutain winning 79% to 21% margin.

Boutain is a Democrat; Rodrigue ran without a party affiliation.