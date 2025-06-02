Assumption Sheriff Mike Waguespack resigns to work in construction

BATON ROUGE- Mike Waguespack has stepped down as the Sheriff in Assumption Parish to pursue a job in construction management.

Waguespack likened his new opportunity to a change and offer he could not pass up.

#AssumptionParish Sheriff resigns. Says he will be CFO for a local industrial contractor. @WBRZ — Natalia Verdina (@nataliaverdina) February 11, 2016

"[Sometimes] opportunities in the private sector ... are a little time sensitive," he told WBRZ reporter Natalia Verdina in a phone conversation Thursday morning after announcing he was leaving his post as sheriff five months early. Waguespack lost his bid for re-election late last year. His term is up this coming summer.



The announcement of his resignation was first made public in an overnight press release Wednesday, issued after area TV and print deadlines for the late news or morning news paper. In the news release, Waguespack said he would not be sheriff come Thursday morning and named Chief Criminal Deputy Bruce Prejean as the new Assumption Parish Sheriff. Prejean will serve until the term is up on June 30.



Waguespack said it had been an "honor and privilege to serve the People of Assumption Parish for nearly 16 years. As I transition to the next chapter of my life, I feel this is the right time for me and my family to pursue our next opportunities."



Waguespack, a CPA by trade, will become CFO of a local industrial contractor employing more than 250 people.



"I especially pray for the continued success and safety of our Law Enforcement Community. I especially pray that God continues to bless and protect the many men and women who wear the badge to protect and serve our great nation, state and parish," Waguespack said.

