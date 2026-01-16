Assumption deputies arrest 2 during traffic stop for allegedly having 424 'CBD vape juice' bottles

PAINCOURTVILLE — Assumption Parish deputies arrested two people during a traffic stop for allegedly having more than 400 bottles of "CBD vape juice," the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday.

According to APSO, a deputy stopped 19-year-old Andrew Savoy, of Port Allen, for alleged traffic violations along La. 1 on Thursday evening. APSO said 20-year-old Fischer Seymour was in the passenger seat.

While being interviewed by the deputy, Seymour emptied his pockets and allegedly had one bottle of "CBD vape juice." Savoy then allegedly admitted to the deputy that he also had a bottle and was arrested. When another deputy went to arrest Seymour, he allegedly ran off but was quickly caught and arrested.

APSO said deputies found 424 bottles of the "CBD vape juice" during a search of the car, as well as a large caliber gun.

Both Seymour and Savoy were booked into the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office on several drug-dealing-related charges.