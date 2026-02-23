49°
Assumption Coroner: 60-year-old plant worker dies in industrial accident at Belle Rose plant
BELLE ROSE — A 60-year-old plant worker in Belle Rose died after being struck by a loose hose, Assumption Parish Coroner Keith Landry told WBRZ on Monday.
The plant worker, Keith Foreman, was one of three crew members performing a routine pressure test on a brine well at the GIE plant off Grand Bayou Road on Sunday when the equipment failed. Foreman and two others were struck by a loose hose following the failure.
The two injured workers were transported to the hospital via AirMed.
State Police Hazmat is investigating the "industrial accident," officials added.
