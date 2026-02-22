47°
'Industrial accident' at Assumption Parish plant kills one, sends two to hospital
BELLE ROSE - One person was killed and two were injured in an "industrial accident" at a Belle Rose plant on Sunday, according to Assumption Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Paul LeBlanc.
LeBlanc said a crew was doing a routine pressure test on a brine well at the GIE plant off Grand Bayou Road when the equipment failed.
A loose hose struck three people, killing one. The two others were taken to a hospital by AirMed.
The name of the deceased has not been released.
State Police Hazmat is investigating the incident.
