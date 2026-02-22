47°
'Industrial accident' at Assumption Parish plant kills one, sends two to hospital

Sunday, February 22 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BELLE ROSE - One person was killed and two were injured in an "industrial accident" at a Belle Rose plant on Sunday, according to Assumption Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Paul LeBlanc.

LeBlanc said a crew was doing a routine pressure test on a brine well at the GIE plant off Grand Bayou Road when the equipment failed. 

A loose hose struck three people, killing one. The two others were taken to a hospital by AirMed. 

The name of the deceased has not been released. 

State Police Hazmat is investigating the incident. 

