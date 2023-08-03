Assistant LSU coach temporarily stepping away from football after medical emergency Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - LSU defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey is stepping away from football after a health scare on campus Tuesday.

Head Coach Brian Kelly made the announcement Wednesday.

“Defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey will step away from the LSU Football program as he deals with a personal health matter. In Coach Lindsey’s absence, John Jancek will serve as defensive line coach, and Bob Diaco will coach outside linebackers and special teams. Our prayers are with Coach Lindsey and his family, and we ask that their privacy be respected. We look forward to his return to the program.”

WBRZ was there Tuesday when Lindsey was taken from a practice facility by ambulance. No other details on what triggered the response from paramedics was provided by the school.