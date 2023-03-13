Ascension seeking new site for animal shelter after community pushback

GONZALES - Officials in Ascension have formally begun looking for another site to host the parish's new animal shelter after residents fought against a proposal to build it near a bustling residential area.

A Monday news release from Parish President Clint Cointment said the parish and its Animal Services Board have started the process of looking for more prospective locations to build the shelter.

Cointment said the parish government used feedback from a recent public meeting to formulate an updated set of search criteria:

- Five (5) or more acres are needed for the facility to be located on

- This land would preferably already be zoned MU

- Not located in a flood zone

- By law, the Parish is not allowed to pay over the appraised value of the land

- Distanced away from residential areas

The shelter, which is being funded by a one-mill property tax that's been collected since 2019, was poised to start construction at a property on Burnside Avenue until the Ascension Parish Council shot down the proposal amid complaints from nearby residents over the anticipated commotion and "smell" that might come with it.

“While there are many steps in this process and we have seen some setbacks,

I’m optimistic that our staff and Animal Services Board can accomplish locating a site and

preparing for a ground breaking,” President Cointment said in a statement.

The parish is asking that anyone with land to donate or sell for the project contact (225)450-1200.